Akola Violence: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups in Harihar Peth, Stones Pelted, Vehicles Set Ablaze

Akola, Maharashtra (October 7, 2024): A clash erupted between two groups in the Harihar peth area of Akola city on Monday, resulting in stone pelting and the burning of several vehicles. The incident began around 4 p.m. when an autorickshaw collided with a motorcycle, leading to a dispute between the drivers.

Following the dispute, tensions escalated, and members of both groups began hurling stones at each other and set fire to three two-wheelers and an autorickshaw. Reports indicate that several civilians sustained injuries during the altercation. Police were dispatched to the scene and were able to bring the situation under control. Officers also used lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Authorities have deployed additional personnel in the area to maintain peace and prevent further violence, as investigations into the incident continue. Tension remains high in the area, which previously witnessed riots in May 2023.