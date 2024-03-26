Akola West Assembly By-Election in Maharashtra Cancelled Following High Court Decision

Along with the Lok Sabha, a by-election was announced in Maharashtra's Akola West Assembly constituency. The election has been annulled by the High Court.

Bypolls will be held in 26 assembly constituencies across the country. The by-election to The Akola West Assembly constituency has been canceled.

Govardhan Sharma, a former minister of state and MLA who represented Akola six times in the Assembly passed away a few months ago. The Akola West assembly constituency has been lying vacant since then. The seat was scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held soon after the Lok Sabha elections are over. The high court has canceled the by-election as there is less than a year left in the term.