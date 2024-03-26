Ajit Pawar Declares NCP's First Lok Sabha Candidate From Raigad, Discusses Shirur and Baramati

NCP chief Ajit Pawar has given important information about the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections after the party meeting in Pune. NCP state president and sitting MP Sunil Tatkare will be the Grand Alliance candidate from Raigad Lok Sabha seat. "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, myself, and other important leaders of the Grand Alliance will hold a joint press conference on March 28 to announce the candidates for all the seats of the Grand Alliance," Pawar said.

There is a lot of suspense about who will contest from Baramati Lok Sabha seat on the Mahayuti ticket. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar has been campaigning in this constituency for the last few days. However, there was a possibility that the Grand Alliance could also field Mahadev Jankar of the NCP from here. Ajit Pawar said, "I keep the suspense of Baramati for the time being, but the same person who has the name in your mind will be the candidate from Baramati."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will join Ajit Pawar's NCP today. Ajit Pawar has said that after joining the party in Shirur, he will announce the name of the candidate there. Therefore, it is almost certain that Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will be the Mahayuti candidate from Shirur.