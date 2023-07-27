All schools in Thane to be shut on July 28 due to heavy rainfall

Continuous heavy rainfall is being experienced in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Thane is also facing relentless downpours, resulting in waterlogging in various places. As a precautionary measure, the Zilla Parishad has declared a holiday for all schools in Thane district on July 28 due to the ongoing heavy rains in the city.

Due to the present heavy rainfall in the Thane district and the weather forecast predicting further downpours, students from classes 1 to 10 may encounter difficulties while travelling to and from school. With the safety of school students in mind, all schools in the district have decided to declare a holiday on July 28.