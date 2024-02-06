All Urban Local Bodies in the State to Undergo Transformation, State Cabinet Announces Policies

Mumbai: In view of the increasing urbanization in the state, the Cabinet on Monday approved the extension of the Nagarothan Mahaabhiyan for urban infrastructure till March 2030 and expanded the scope of the campaign. Apart from all municipal councils, Nagar panchayats, and "D" class municipal corporations, it will also include "A", "B" and "C" class municipal corporations, which will benefit the urban population of the state.

Apart from the earlier components covered in the campaign, railway over bridges, cost of land acquisition for national highways in the urban local bodies of Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and North Maharashtra, and water supply and sewerage for municipal corporations have been included.



Subsidy for bamboo cultivation

It was decided to provide subsidies to farmers for the supply and maintenance of tissue culture bamboo saplings under the Atal Bamboo Samriddhi Yojana. Earlier, there was a provision to supply bamboo saplings in the scheme. It will also be amended to provide a subsidy for bamboo maintenance. A subsidy of Rs 175 per sapling will be given in three years for planting and maintaining 1,200 saplings for two hectares.

Leopard safari in Junnar

Approval was given to construct a leopard safari at Ambegavan in Junnar. Junnar has 58,585 hectares of forest land. The safari will have complex-like facilities for tourists.

Act for Gurdwaras of Nanded

The meeting also approved the implementation of the Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara Act, 2024 for gurdwaras in Nanded.

The Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Election Rules and its by-laws will be framed after the draft is accepted.

Revised allowances for judicial officers

It was decided to pay revised allowances as well as ancillary expenses to the serving and retired judicial officers of the lower courts.

Joint Commissioner for Gau Seva Commission

The creation of 16 posts for the Gau Seva Commission was approved. The commission was set up in 2023. A total of 8 regular posts will be appointed by outsourced staff for the Commission.

New board office in Sindhudurg

To set up a new board of public works department for Sindhudurg district



Other decisions