All You Need to Know About Piyush Goyal: The Chartered Accountant Turned Politician Retained in the Union Cabinet

Piyush Goyal, a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has made significant contributions to Indian politics, particularly in his tenure within the second Modi government. At 59, Goyal has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010, where he has been known for his eloquent articulation of the government's stance during various parliamentary debates.

In his debut Lok Sabha election, Goyal secured a resounding victory from the Mumbai North constituency, defeating Congress candidate Bhushan Patil by an impressive margin of 3,57,608 votes—the highest in the state. This win marks a new chapter in his political journey, transitioning from the Rajya Sabha to the Lok Sabha, where he now serves as a Union cabinet minister.

Goyal's connection to Mumbai is profound and personal. Born and raised in the city, he studied at H.R. College and Government Law College. He began his professional career as a Chartered Accountant in Lalbaug and later worked as an investment banker on Nepean Sea Road. He firmly rebuffed opposition claims of being an outsider, emphasizing his deep roots and lifelong association with Mumbai, stating, "There can be nobody more Mumbaikar than me."

Hailing from an illustrious political family, Goyal is the son of Ved Prakash Goyal, who served as the Minister of Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and was a long-time BJP national treasurer. His mother, Chandrakanta Goyal, was a three-term MLA from Matunga, Mumbai. This rich political heritage has undoubtedly influenced his career.

Elevated to cabinet rank in September 2017, Goyal has managed several key ministries, including finance, railways, coal, corporate affairs, commerce and industry, textiles, consumer affairs, food, and public distribution. He also held the post of BJP's national treasurer and spearheaded the party's communications campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2021, he was appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, further cementing his role as a senior statesman within the party and the government.