Alliance Air to start Sindhudurg-Hyderabad flight from Feb 1

Alliance Air will start its second flight service from Sindhudurg airport connecting it with Hyderabad via Mysore from February 1.

IRB Infrastructure Developers, the operator of the airport, said Alliance Air will fly from Hyderabad to Sindhudurg via Mysore and back twice a week.

Currently, Alliance Air is the only operating services from the Sindhudurg Airport in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, with flights to Mumbai. The airport started commercial operations from October 9, 2021.

The new flight will depart from Hyderabad every Wednesday and Sunday for Sindhudurg via Mysore and will land at the Sindhudurg airport at 5.30 pm. The flight will take off at 6 pm for Hyderabad via Mysore on the same days, according to a release.