Allow only Hindus: Nitesh Rane flags love jihad threat during Navratri events

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane flagged Love Jihad threat during upcoming Navratri events and called on organisers to ensure only Hindus attend Dandiya events. Rane, an MLA representing Kankavli in Maharashtra, proposed that organizers should verify the Aadhaar cards of attendees at all Navratri events.

It is the demand of the entire Hindu community that when Navaratri begins and Dandia is played, participants should be from the Hindu community, Rane said adding, that incidents related to Love Jihad and religious conversion come to the fore during such events.

We have received extensive information that cases of Love Jihad and religious conversion come to the fore at this time. Hindu women are lied to and lured. People who do not belong to our community come to such events wearing saffron and other attires and call themselves Hindus.

Why do people belonging to different communities come to Dandiya events? What is their intention? If they want to join Navaratri celebrations, we will convert them into Hindus. So, only Hindus should participate in Dandiya events, Rane added.

