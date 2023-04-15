Ambadas Danve and Imtiaz Jaleel demand retired judge probe into Kiradpura arson

Leader of the Opposition (MLC) Ambadas Danve and Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel have demanded an investigation into the Kiradpura arson by retired judges to identify the cause and those involved. They both stated that the clash was premeditated and alleged that the police had been alerted to the tense atmosphere in that area of the city for a considerable time, but had failed to take action.

home minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the Kiradpura arson, on the eve of Ram Navami, was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

After paying homage to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, both Danve and Jaleel spoke to the reporters regarding their statement.

Danve said that the Commissioner of Police was informed about the increasing tension in the city four days prior to the Kiradpura arson incident. However, despite the frequent disturbances in the area, the police neglected to take necessary actions. The intelligence department of the police also failed to gather and act on vital information, which ultimately led to the unfortunate incident. Danve raised concerns over the pre-planned nature of the clash and questioned the role of the Home Ministry and Commissioner of Police in preventing it.

MP Jaleel, in support of Danve's statement, stated that they have been insisting that this incident was pre-planned. He questioned why it took Fadnavis so long to realize this. Jaleel demanded that the police take necessary steps to identify the people responsible for the incident or investigate it with the help of a retired or serving judge.