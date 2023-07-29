Ambenali ghat road closed for 15 days amidst heavy rains in Raigad and Satara districts

The Poladpur-Mahabaleshwar (Ambenali Ghat) road has been closed to all types of traffic for the next 15 days. The order regarding this has been issued by the Raigad district administration, Saam reported.

Raigad and Satara districts have been witnessing incessant rains for the past few days. Today, both districts received heavy rainfall. Due to the continuous rains over the last week, landslides have occurred on ghat roads in both Satara and Raigad districts. Specifically, a landslide took place on the Ambenali Ghat road of Poladpur - Mahabaleshwar, leading to traffic problems. Meanwhile, the District administration has decided to close the Poladpur-Mahabaleshwar (Ambeni Ghat) road for the next 15 days due to safety concerns.