Ambulance hits two-wheeler on Deoli bypass, one person died on spot

Deoli (Wardha): An ambulance hit a two-wheeler in front of Shivshankar Restaurant on Deoli bypass. The two-wheeler driver died on the spot while the occupant was seriously injured. The accident took place around 9 pm on Friday and the injured have been admitted to Sawangi (Meghe) hospital.

The driver Aniket Nandurkar (resident of Deoli) is the name of the person who died in the accident. The name of the seriously injured is Saurabh Zade (resident of Palasgaon). They were returning home on a two-wheeler (M. H. 32 Z. D. 9329) at the Datta Mangal office on Wayagaon (R) road.

An ambulance (M. H. 32 Q. 1156) coming from Yavatmal hit the two-wheeler as it was approaching Shivshankar Restaurant on the two-wheeler bypass. Nandurkar was hit on the head and died on the spot. A case has been registered against the ambulance driver at Deoli police station. Deoli police are conducting further investigation.