Amid Maha political crisis, Kishori Pednekar receives death threat

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar claimed that she has received a threat letter.The letter came from Raigad and threatened to kill Kishori Pednekar. It is learned that this letter came from Raigad. This is not the first time that Kishori Pednekar has been threatened with death. In this letter, Kishori Pednekar has been insulted in obscene language and has even threatened to kill her. Also, let the government fall and then we will see, it is also mentioned in this letter. Importantly and sensationally, it is Ajit Pawar who has asked for the overthrow of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

The threat letter shared by her mentions that "Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) only has told that let the government collapse, then we will bring Aaditya Thackeray on the roads and beat him."

Last year too, Kishori Pednekar was threatened over phone. Meanwhile, power in the state has reached its peak. Similarly, Ajit Pawar's mention in the threatening letter to Kishori Pednekar has created a stir. The state is already in a state of turmoil and the mention of Ajit Pawar in the letter has sparked discussions in political circles. Currently, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is infected with covid and is in quarantine.