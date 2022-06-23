Amid power tussle in Maharashtra, BJP puts up poster saying, ‘Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue on Devendra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly put up posters in Maharashtra, which seek Goddess Mauli to continue showering her blessings on the party and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. It further said that Fadnavis would offer prayers to the goddess after becoming the Chief Minister.The poster, which emerged in Aurangabad on Sunday, reads "Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us, and Devendra ji will come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM.”

Similar posters were also reported to be seen in Pune. A meeting of BJP leaders, including MLAs, is underway at 'Sagar', the residence of Devendra Fadnavis. Over 10 MLAs have arrived till now. More are likely to arrive.As clouds of uncertainty hover above the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, all eyes are on the next move of rebel leader Eknath Shinde. He has claimed that he has been backed by 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs. All of them are lodged in the Hotel Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Eknath Shinde is likely to be elected as leader of the Shiv Sena rebels. They have claimed that they are the original Shiv Sena as they have more than two-thirds of MLAs in their camp.