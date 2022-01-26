Amit Sadh turns nostalgic as 'Breathe' clocks 4 years

As 'Breathe' clocked four years on Wednesday, actor Amit Sadh shared a few stills from the show on his Instagram account.

"#4yearsofBreathe. See with more soon," he captioned the post.

Released in 2018, 'Breathe' revolves around a father (R. Madhavan) making immoral choices to save his son. Amit plays the role of a cop Kabir Sawant in the series, even after disturbed life, he performs his duty with complete honesty.

Post the success of 'Breathe', makers returned with its second season in 2020. Abhishek Bachchan headlined the particular season.

Season 3 is also in pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

