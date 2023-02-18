Amit Shah says Lokmat has fulfilled the difficult task of preserving essence of true journalism during Golden Jubilee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended a programme organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of its founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as ‘Babuji’, and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper’s edition from the city.

During the event, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the country has seen an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government, underscoring that the prime minister’s vision is to see India at the top in the world.

Founded in 1971 by Jawaharlal Darda Lokmat is the largest read regional language newspaper in India with more than 18 million readers and the No. 1 Marathi newspaper in Maharashtra. It is also available in E-Paper format. Primarily published in Marathi, it is also available in Hindi and English. The Hindi language version of the newspaper name published as Lokmat Samachar and the English version is named Lokmat Times.