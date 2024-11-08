Amit Shah's Controversial Statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Legacy Faces Backlash from Maratha Leaders

Union Minister Amit Shah’s comments during his rally in Shirala, Sangli district, have stirred controversy and sparked political debates, particularly around the connection between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Ramdas. Shah’s statement that "This is the land where the feet of Samarth Ramdas Maharaj touched" and his assertion that Ramdas united the youth in support of Shivaji Maharaj during colonial rule has been met with strong criticism from several political figures, especially within the Maratha community.

Shambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a key member of the Maratha royal family and former MP, strongly disagreed with Shah’s portrayal, asserting that Shivaji Maharaj’s true and only guru was Jijau Maasaheb, his mother. He emphasized that her influence on Shivaji was paramount and should be acknowledged in any historical context. Chhatrapati stressed that while both Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Ramdas were significant figures in Indian history, it was inappropriate to suggest a direct connection between the two, as implied by Shah.

NCP MLA Amol Mitkari also weighed in, condemning Shah’s statement as historically inaccurate. Mitkari suggested that Shah was either misinformed or poorly briefed on the history of Shivaji Maharaj, advising him to refrain from commenting on sensitive historical matters without thorough understanding. He emphasized that outsiders should respect the nuances of Maratha history and be cautious when addressing such revered figures.

The controversy surrounding Shah’s remarks has led to a larger political discussion about the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha community’s reverence for him. The remarks have stirred strong emotions, especially in Maharashtra, where the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj remains a deeply significant and sensitive topic in both historical and political contexts.