Amitabh Bachchan invites West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to tea during her Mumbai visit

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to tea at his residence during her Mumbai visit. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai at the end of this month.

West Bengal CM will be reaching Mumbai on August 30, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. CM Banerjee shares a very healthy bond with Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan. Earlier, in 2022, Amitabh also attended the inaugural function of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) where the CM demanded that he be accorded the country’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time, she said. His wife, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan, campaigned for Banerjee’s party, Trinamool Congress, in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

The 3rd meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to be held over two days on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.