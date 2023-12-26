Amol Kolhe meets Sharad Pawar, reacts to Ajit Pawar's open challenge

After the split in the National Congress Party, both factions have been challenging each other's legitimacy. Recently Deputy CM Ajit Pawar challenged NCP (Sharad Pawar) group's Amol Kolhe in upcoming elections at Shirur constituency. He claimed that he will be defeating Kolhe in the Lok Sabha elections.

In light of this matter, Kolhe met up with Sharad Pawar and spoke to the press later. "Under Sharad Pawar's guidance, I'm going to indulge in sophisticated politics. I'm still here, however those who changed their stand need to ask themselves why they did it", Kolhe said. He also criticized by stating that Ajit Pawar was not touring the constituency while challenging him."As I've said before, Dada (Ajit Pawar) has the right to scold me if I do something wrong. If he has any qualms, I'm ready to meet and have discussions."

The NCP MP has decided not to take an extreme stand on the issue. He said, "I have worked under Ajit Pawar's leadership for 4-4 and a half years. He had supported me at that time. And that is why I won't be fighting back with criticism while replying to him".

"Shivrai has taught us to not bow down in front of Delhi"

Ajit Pawar had said that "MP Kolhe was going to resign a year ago. He had stated that politics was affecting his financial condition. He also said that none of the movies Kolhe made on the life of Shivaji Maharaj did well". While commenting on Pawar's statement, Kolhe said, "Ajit Pawar spoke on the Shivaji Maharaj movie. In the movie, the authorities in Delhi were ready to give Deccan's subhedari to Maharaj. Deccan's issue was much larger than Swaraj yet Maharaj stuck to his principles and refused to bow down in front of Delhi. It is not unimportant if the movie on Maharaj's life did well or not, Maharaj's teaching is more important to me. That is why I decided to stick with the values."

Sharad Pawar's guidance

After his visit with Sharad Pawar, Kolhe wrote on X, "Started the day by meeting the leader who is not only fighting for farmers' lives, Shirur constituency but also changing face of the state and country. I met with the nation's respected leader Sharad Pawar and briefed him about Shetkari Akrosh Morcha taking place between 27th December to 30th December

at the District Collector's office in Pune. Respected Sharad Pawar always has a pro-farmer policy and that is why common folk know him as "Shetkaryancha Kaiwari" (Saviour of farmers). Received his valuable guidance for the morcha. The meet has given me the energy to fight afresh for the farmers. MLA Ashok Bapu Pawar is also present".