Amravati: 19,000 Ineligible beneficiaries in PM Kisan Yojana

19,000 farmer account holders who registered for the PM Kisan Samman Yojana and availed 12 instalments so far are yet to be traced to the revenue department. So these account holders are now ineligible for the benefit of the 13th instalment of the scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, the benefit of 2,000 rupees is given to the eligible account holder every four months.

All the account holders are being verified by the revenue department and their agricultural records are being taken onto the portal as soon as it is noticed that ineligible beneficiaries have availed of the benefits under the scheme. As a result, many in the same family have stopped getting benefits. Apart from this, some farmers who do not have farms have also registered, and it has now been noticed that they have stopped getting the benefits.

The scheme provides a benefit of Rs 6,000 each in three instalments per annum to a farmer account holder who has registered since 2019. 3.39 lakh account holders had registered for the scheme. The agricultural information of these account holders is now being recorded by the regional machinery of the revenue department.

As per the rules, income taxpayers, central or state government, as well as officers of local bodies, employees, etc., cannot be eligible for the scheme. In some states, it was revealed that those who did not fit the criteria under the scheme had availed the benefits of the scheme. It was against this backdrop that the Centre decided to conduct an identification verification process (KYC) and Aadhaar authentication for beneficiaries of the scheme. It has come to light that several ineligible individuals have availed the benefits of the scheme in other districts of the state as well.