Amravati: 26 students of residential school suffer food poisoning, hospitalized

A disturbing event unfolded today as 26 students from the Eklavya Model Residential School in Wadgaon, Achalpur taluka in Amravati district, were poisoned during a breakfast party. In response to the incident, all the affected children were immediately taken to the sub-district hospital in Achalpur for medical treatment.

