Amravati Bus Accident: Four-Wheeler Carrying 50 Passengers Falls Into Gorge in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying 50 passengers rolled down a gorge in Maharashtra's Amravati district earlier today, leaving all onboard with injuries. The accident occurred on a narrow hilly stretch, causing the bus to lose control and plunge into the deep ravine.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams from the local administration and police rushing to the scene. While the extent of the injuries is yet to be confirmed, authorities report that all passengers have been safely extracted from the wreckage and are receiving medical attention at nearby hospitals.

A bus has rolled down a gorge in Maharashtra's Amravati. There were 50 passengers onboard the bus at the time of the accident, all have received injuries. Rescue operations are underway.#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/07MJD9yIgG — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 23, 2024

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the chaos following the accident, with many passengers visibly injured and in shock. Emergency services, including ambulances and fire rescue teams, worked tirelessly to provide first aid and transport the wounded to safety. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Local authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution when navigating the steep and challenging terrain in the area.