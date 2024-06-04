Amravati Election Results 2024: Trailing Navneet Rana Applies for a Vote Recount

After her shocking defeat in Amravati, BJP candidate Navneet Rana has reportedly applied for re-counting. According to election commission data, Navneet Rana got 4,92,566 votes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Balwant Wankhede got 5,08,807 votes. Rana is currently trailing by 16241 votes and is almost losing.

While Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Balwant Wankhede is leading, BJP candidate Navneet Rana has applied for re-counting. MP Anil Bonde claimed to have applied for the re-count on Rana's behalf. The returning officer will take a call on it after the full results are out. "We will introspect on which booth we fell short and in which constituency. A recount is required if the margin of votes is small and the vote of the postal ballot is held. That's what I'm here for," Bonde said.

Bachchu Kadu's party had fielded Dinesh Bub against Rana. The candidate polled 81,666 votes. This almost ensured Rana's defeat. After Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on his own this year, it was predicted that his decision would be a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi and a boost to the Mahayuti. In the 2019 Amravati Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit candidate Gunwant Devpare had finished third with close to 56,000 votes. But this time, Prakash Ambedkar's brother Anandraj Ambedkar filed his nomination from Amravati on a Republican Sena ticket.