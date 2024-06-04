Raigad Election Results 2024: Sunil Tatkare Wins, Opens Account for NCP Ajit Pawar Faction

The results of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country are being declared. The ruling parties have suffered a major setback in the country as well as in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has managed to elect only one MP in the state. The Ajit Pawar faction had fielded candidates for four seats. In Raigad, NCP's Sunil Tatkare defeated Anant Geete of the Thackeray faction. Of the total voters who voted, 50.17 percent preferred Sunil Tatkare and elected him as an MP for the second time. The other important thing is that the NCP has won only one of the four seats in Maharashtra.

There were 13 candidates in the fray for the Raigad Lok Sabha election. However, the main contest in the constituency was between the NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The contest was a triangular one as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fielded a candidate as well. In Raigad, the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) had fielded Sunil Tatkare, while the Shiv Sena of the Uddhav group had given a ticket to Anant Geete. The two old rivals had faced each other for the third time in Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. However, Sunil Tatkare won again in this year's match.

Sunil Tatkare defeated Anant Geete by securing 508352 votes. He won the election by a margin of 82,784 votes. Anant Geete got 425568 votes. Sunil Tatkare was elected by a huge margin compared to the last election.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tatkare defeated Shiv Sena's Anant Geete by a margin of 31,438 votes from the Raigad constituency. Sunil Tatkare got 4,86,968 votes while Shiv Sena's Anant Geete got 4,55,530 votes. VBA's Suman Koli came third with 23.16 votes. Shiv Sena's Anant Geete had won from Raigad in the 2014 elections.





