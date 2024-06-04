Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Election Result 2024: Narayan Rane Wins Lok Sabha Election By Over 47000 Votes, First-Ever BJP Win in Konkan

BJP candidate Narayan Rane has emerged victorious from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency. Rane was facing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vinayak Raut. The latest EC data showed Rane's lead with more than 52,821 votes. He managed to receive 4,31,489 votes whereas Raut trailed behind with 3,78,668 votes.

Also Read | Mumbai North Central Election Result: Congress' Varsha Gaikwad Defeats BJP's Adv Ujjwal Nikam In Tight Contest

Rane, who is also a Union Minister, credited his victory to PM Narendra Modi and pledged to work for the welfare of the people of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.



This is the first time BJP has won a seat in the Konkan area.