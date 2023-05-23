Amravati: Five killed, several injured in accident on Daryapur-Anjangaon road

An unfortunate accident occurred on Monday night around 11:30 pm. Two vehicles were returning from a wedding near Lehgaon phata on the Daryapur-Anjangaon Surji road. Sadly, five people lost their lives in the incident, and seven others were injured.

he injured individuals were promptly taken to the Amravati district general hospital for necessary medical care. The accident took place at the Itki crossing on the Anjangaon-Daryapur road when a truck collided with a tempo carrying passengers, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives.

Tragically, the wife and 9-year-old daughter lost their lives immediately at the accident scene. The other two individuals passed away later at the District General Hospital in Amravati. The incident occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm on Monday, close to Itki Phata, within the jurisdiction of Khallar police station.

The victims have been identified as Sheikh Azhar (35), Nasia Parveen Sheikh Azhar (30), and Ansara Parveen Sheikh Azhar (9). A group of 13 people had left Anjangaon for Daryapur around 10 pm in a pickup tempo after attending a wedding in Anjangaon.

The tempo was struck by a truck near Itaki Phata, leading to the accident. Eight other individuals suffered serious injuries. A traffic branch inspector and the Khallar station house officer promptly responded to the scene. Unfortunately, two people succumbed to their injuries at Irwin Hospital in Amravati, bringing the total death toll to five. The individuals with severe injuries were transferred to PDMC Hospital, along with the patients from Irwin Hospital.