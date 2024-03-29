Amravati: Grand Alliance Faces Setback as Bacchu Kadu's Prahar Sanghatana Set to Challenge BJP's Navneet Rana

Amravati: Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Sanghatana has become aggressive after the BJP fielded Navneet Rana for the Lok Sabha elections. Prahar has fielded Dinesh Bub, who joined from the Thackeray group, in the Amravati Lok Sabha seat against Rana.

Prahar MLA Rajkumar Patel said a meeting of Prahar workers was held in Amravati where they demanded that the organization field a candidate. "Bachchu Kadu gave me the responsibility. We have decided to fight a friendly fight in Amravati. Dinesh Bub has decided to stand in the election. "I announce that Prahar will have a candidate from Amravati Lok Sabha seat," he said.

"Dinesh Bub has been an interested candidate. The Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction gave the seat to the Congress. We are fielding Dinesh Bub as the candidate for Prahar. There is a positive atmosphere in the constituency about Bub. Amravati constituency has two MLAs. We wanted a Lok Sabha seat. What is wrong if we ask for one seat in the Grand Alliance? Everyone wants the party to grow" MLA Rajkumar Patel said.

"I have two candidates in front of me who are representatives of the people. No one taught me to put up banners of credit with government money. I did work worth hundreds of crores of rupees but did not put up a board with my name anywhere. Development works will continue to take place but there is a gap between the communities. We need a good public representative to bridge this gap," Dinesh Bub said.

If Uddhav Thackeray asks for resignation...

"Prahar is an organization that has been formed from the Shiv Sena, so there is no separate party for us. Therefore, there is no need to resign. Shiv Sena cannot take iout of blood. This is an emotional issue, we will face the election only with the saffron flag in hand. If Uddhav Thackeray asks for (my) resignation, I will. Everyone wants me to contest from Prahar.", Bub said.