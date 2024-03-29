Prakash Ambedkar Hints at 'Start of New Politics in Maharashtra' After Meeting with Vasant More

Mumbai: All political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has now decided to contest the elections independently after talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) broke down. While speaking to the media, Ambedkar said, "In the next 4-5 days, a new wave of politics will begin in Maharashtra".

Also Read | Shiv Sena Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Firm on Contesting Buldhana Seat Despite Party Naming Official Candidate

Vasant More, who is keen on contesting Lok Sabha seat from Pune met Prakash Ambedkar today. The two leaders spoke to the media after the meeting. Prakash Ambedkar said that there has been a discussion with Tatya, and there is another important meeting to be held. Whatever is officially there, we will say after the 31st. 'We will have to wait till the 31st or 1st to formally decide who is going to start new politics in Maharashtra. It will be presented to everyone." He said he could not disclose any discussions.

"There are many other incidents. There are a lot of discussions on a societal level. Everyone will find out equations in Maharashtra in 2-3 days. Today's discussion is part of that. I'm not talking about what's happening at the rural and urban levels today. I had a discussion with Vasant More. He wants to contest the Lok Sabha elections. What will come out in 4-5 days will come out," Ambedkar said.

"I will contest the Pune Lok Sabha elections 100 percent. Met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar. There was a positive discussion. In the next 2-3 days, it will be clear what the way forward will be." Vasant More expressed confidence that he will become an MP from Pune Lok Sabha.