Amravati Mob Attack: 21 Policemen Injured in Protest Over Hindu Seer's Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In Maharashtra's Amravati city, twenty-one policemen sustained injuries when a mob threw stones at them while demanding action against Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj for his "objectionable" comments regarding Prophet Muhammad, according to police reports. Following the incident, authorities registered a case against Narsinghanand for his remarks.

At least 10 police vans were damaged in the stone-pelting incident that took place on Friday night outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in Amravati city, they said. An official reported that a case has been filed against 1,200 individuals in connection with the incident, and the police have identified 26 of them.

According to a report of PTI, "A huge mob, including members of some organisations, came to the Nagpuri Gate police station around 8.15 pm to press for their demand of registration of a case against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Ghaziabad," Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy told reporters.

Also Read| Navratri 2024: Nashik Imposes 15-Day Ban on Marches and Agitations During Festival.

According to the police station in-charge, the mob was informed that an FIR had already been registered regarding their demand and that an inquiry was underway, prompting them to disperse. However, after some individuals circulated a video of the Hindu seer's remarks, a large group returned to the Nagpurigate police station. Reddy noted that while officers were attempting to calm the crowd, it suddenly escalated, with the mob hurling stones at the police personnel.

Senior police officers effectively managed the situation and successfully dispersed the crowd, with additional police forces deployed to the area, as stated by an official. He reported that several police personnel and officers were injured during the attack, and action is being taken against the mob. In response, the police issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which restricts the assembly of five or more people in the Nagpuri Gate area. Another senior official confirmed that 21 police officers were injured and 10 police vans sustained damage in the stone-pelting incident.

"A case has been registered against 1,200 persons, of whom 26 have been identified so far. They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are on the lookout for those who indulged in rioting," he said.