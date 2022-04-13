Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana gets 'Y' Plus security

MP Navneet Rana Navneet Rana has been provided Y-plus security by the Union Home Ministry. According to the Central Intelligence Agency, Rana's life is in danger. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed to provide MP Rana Y-plus security. After that, Y Plus category security has been provided for Rana.

Navneet Rana has been consistently taking a stand against the state government in the Lok Sabha. The country touches on many burning issues. Taking serious note of the report given to the Home Ministry by the Central Intelligence Agency that her life was in danger, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed to provide this Y-plus security mechanism for the safety of MP Navneet Rana.

In this connection, this Y Plus security squad of MP Navneet Rana is arriving in Amravati today, in which a total of 11 commandos, pilot car, two Scorpio vehicles etc. will be provided. So now Rana will have Y Plus quality security cover while traveling anywhere in the country. What is special is that Navneet Rana has become one of the VVIPs of the country