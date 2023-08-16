Amravati: Two killed in truck crash on Samruddhi Highway

A tragic incident unfolded near Manjarkhed village on Samruddhi Highway as a truck, en route from Nagpur to Mumbai, tragically crashed into a bridge bank due to the driver falling asleep. The catastrophic event occurred at approximately 1:00 AM on Tuesday night, leading to the immediate loss of life of both the driver and the carrier.

The deceased victims have been identified as Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Ali (48) and Mohammad Mamtaj Mohammad Shaikh (46), hailing from Bodh Gaya in Sherghati, Bihar. The fatal collision has prompted a swift response from local law enforcement, who arrived at the scene upon being alerted about the accident.

The Talegaon Dashasar police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Further updates on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.