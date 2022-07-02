Amruta Fadanvis wins 'Indian of the World' award in British Parliament

Mumbai: After nearly 10 days of political drama in the state, Eknath Shinde was finally sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday with the support of the BJP. So, Devendra Fadnavis, a contender for the Chief Minister's post, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis's wife and singer Amruta Fadnavis is on a tour of London during this political transition. Most recently, she was honored with the 'India of the World' award in London.

There were reports that Devendra Fadnavis was upset over not being made the Chief Minister. However, several senior BJP leaders, including top BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda, termed the decision as a sacrifice and surrender of Devendra Fadnavis. While Amrita Fadnavis also congratulated Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Now Amruta Fadnavis is in London and she received the 'Indian of the World' award.

"It was an honor to speak on ‘Indo-UK relations’ at UK Parliament & also received ‘Indian of the World’ award at UK Parliament. Today, with efforts of our PM @narendramodi Ji, India-UK relation has become robust & is expanding at federal, state & local levels" she wrote on her Twitter.