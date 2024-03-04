Amruta Fadnavis Takes Picture with Rihanna, Calls her 'Musical Inspiration'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony was the most discussed topic on social media. The grand celebrations were attended by industrialists, politicians, and celebrities from across the country and abroad. Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna's performance was the main attraction at the ceremony. Rihanna also saw a lot of craze on social media. Rihanna's video of posing for the paparazzi and giving hugs to the female cops went viral.

The singer was showered with praise for her actions with fans in India. Interestingly, Rihanna also danced to the song Zingaat at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding. Janhvi Kapoor has shared this video on her Instagram. In the video, Janhvi and Rihanna can be seen dancing to the popular Zingaat song.

On the other hand, banker, activist, and singer Amruta Fadnavis also shared a picture with Rihanna. Sharing a picture with Rihanna on her Facebook account, Fadnavus touted Rihanna as her musical inspiration.

Meanwhile, Rihanna reportedly took a whopping Rs 41 crore to sing at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant. Their pre-wedding function took place from March 1 to 3. They will tie the knot in July.