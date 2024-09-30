Anand Dighe Death: Ramdas Kadam Alleges Uddhav Thackeray Pressured Dighe Saheb to Resign Before Fatal Accident

In a recent series of explosive claims, Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson for Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, has raised suspicions regarding the death of Anand Dighe, a prominent Shiv Sena leader from Thane. Shirsat sensationally claimed that "Anand Dighe was killed," and suggested that the circumstances surrounding Dighe’s death, which was initially reported as an accident, were well-known to the people of Thane district. He questioned why the hospital where Dighe was being treated was permanently closed and expressed doubts about how Dighe died just before his scheduled discharge.

Ramdas Kadam, a veteran Shiv Sena leader and a former ally of Uddhav Thackeray, added fuel to the fire by making another shocking statement, claiming that Uddhav Thackeray had asked Anand Dighe to resign from his position as the Thane district head shortly before the fatal accident. According to Kadam, he had discussed this matter directly with Dighe, and it was clear that Uddhav Thackeray was working on removing Dighe from his role at the time of the incident.

Kadam further reflected on his close friendship with Dighe, recalling how, during the Shiv Sena government of 1995, Dighe would often provide him with lists of development works in Thane, which Kadam would approve. He also praised Eknath Shinde, the current Maharashtra Chief Minister, for his efforts to bring Anand Dighe's legacy to the forefront through the film 'Dharamveer', stating that Shinde has done a commendable job of educating the younger generation about Dighe’s contributions.

These remarks have stirred significant political debate. Kadam’s statements about Uddhav Thackeray’s involvement in Dighe’s alleged resignation and Shirsat’s claims about a possible conspiracy behind Dighe’s death have sparked calls for an investigation into the matter. Shirsat specifically requested that the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the Home Minister reopen the case to uncover the truth behind Dighe's mysterious death.