Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are the perfect 'Kho Gaye Hai hum Kahan" threesome in the new pic

Ever since filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced her next film with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh, the fans are waiting for this project. The star cast also increases the eagerness of the fans by sharing some glimpses from the sets of the film. Recently, Adarsh shared a candid picture with Ananya and Siddhant.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' star cast looked perfect as they smiled in an unknown location. They can be seen wearing cool outfits. In the picture, Ananya can be seen sporting a blue dye t-shirt with denim shorts. Siddhant wore a white t-shirt with denim pants and Adarsh sported a black t-shirt with blue jeans.

Along with the post, he wrote, "A pillow of winds".

Siddhant Chaturvedi was the first one who commented on the post. He dropped a kite emoji in the comments section.

For those unaware, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti.

Arjun Varain Singh is marking his directorial debut with this movie and it is scheduled to release in 2023.

