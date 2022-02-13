Andheri court issues summons to Shilpa Shetty, her sister, mother over non-repayment of loan

Andheri magistrate court has issued summons to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty for non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them as alleged by a businessman.

The summons were issued on Friday after businessman Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station alleging non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them. The court has ordered all three to appear before it on February 28.

According to the complaint, Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita and mother Sunanda failed to repay loan, which was allegedly taken by Shilpa and Shamita's father, Surendra Shetty.

Amra, an automobile agency owner, alleged that Surendra Shetty had borrowed the sum in 2015 and was supposed to be repaid by January 2017 but all three are refusing to repay the loan.

( With inputs from ANI )

