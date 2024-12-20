Anganewadi Jatra 2025 Date: Bharadi Devi Yatra to Be Held on February 22 in Malvan

The Bharadi Devi Jatra, also known as the Anganewadi Jatra, is one of the most significant festivals for the Konkan community. It is held to honor Bharadi Devi, a goddess who is believed to grant the wishes of her followers. This special event is strongly connected to tradition and belief. Unlike other festivals, the date for this Jatra is not chosen based on a calendar or astrological signs. Instead, it is decided through an ancient method of asking the goddess for her guidance (Kaul). This year, the much-anticipated Anganewadi Jatra will happen on February 22, 2025, and many people are excited to join the celebrations. This pilgrimage is also known as the Pratipandharpur of South Konkan.

The Celebration and Its Significance

The festival takes place in Masura village near Malvan and attracts people from all over India and abroad. This year, the event will go on for one and a half days and is expected to have more than five to seven lakh people coming to ask for blessings from Bharadi Devi. People, even those who live far away, will come back to Masura to join the celebration. Even though time has passed, the traditional ways and rituals of this festival are still kept carefully, keeping its cultural meaning alive.

Devotional Practices and Unique Traditions

According to local beliefs, Bharadi Devi is a goddess who appeared on barren land, and is known for making the wishes of her followers come true. People believe the goddess has special powers and can make wishes come true, and this festival is particularly special to Anganewadi, one of the twelve parts of Masura village.



In addition to the main festivities, devotees visit the temple throughout the year to offer prayers, fill the Oti (offering plate), and seek blessings. The temple is very important for worship, and many people come because they believe the goddess can make their wishes come true. A notable tradition during the Jatra is that the women of the Angane family, the maternal lineage of the goddess, observe silence while preparing prasad (holy food) for the devotees.

This year, the Bharadi Devi Jatra is expected to attract over 10 lakh devotees. To handle the large crowd, extra transportation options will be provided, such as additional trains from the railway and more buses from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in the Sindhudurg area. More details about other arrangements for the convenience of the devotees will be shared closer to the festival date.



This Jatra is more than just a religious event; it is a celebration of faith, tradition, and the unity of people from different walks of life who come together to honor the goddess. The Bharadi Devi Jatra serves as a symbol of the Konkan region’s deep-rooted spiritual practices and the enduring strength of community bonds. For devotees, it is an opportunity to come together, express their gratitude, and seek divine blessings in the presence of the goddess who is known to fulfill wishes.