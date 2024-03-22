Angry Bus Driver Bites Off Colleague's Ear in Pune

Pune: A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver allegedly abused a colleague and bit his ear off after he was asked to pull his car away. A case has been registered against the bus driver named Kore.

Pradeep Annasaheb Sutar (41), a resident of Purandar, complained to the Hadapsar police station on Wednesday. The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Tuesday at Bhekarainagar bus depot in Fursungi. The accused and the complainant work at the same place. The complainant was traveling in his four-wheeler on Tuesday night. He then asked the accused to take his car aside. Enraged, Kore started abusing and assaulting the complainant. He then bit Sutar's ear, according to the complaint. Hadapsar police are conducting further investigations.

