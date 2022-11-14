Anil Agrawal of Vedanta Limited says project bigger than Foxconn will be set up in Maharashtra

After Vedanta's Foxconn project moved to Gujarat the Maharashtra Politics begins. Even after this some projects went to Gujarat. Due to this, the Shinde-BJP government and the Thackeray group are accusing each other. Anil Agrawal, chairman of Vedanta Limited, has explained for the second time why the Vedanta project went to Gujarat.

Agarwal has given information on why the Rs 1.54 lakh crore project was taken to Gujarat. Anil Aggarwal said at the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday that an independent committee comprising consultants had visited five to six states to find better options for the site. In this he found Gujarat a good option. The consultants said that the environment here is good and better facilities will be provided to the unit. Agarwal said that due to this, it was decided to take the semiconductor and display unit to Gujarat.

Currently we are currently making basic raw materials. Once a well is dug, everyone will get water. An even bigger plant will be set up in Maharashtra. Setting up a plant in Gujarat has its own set of challenges. Agarwal explained that the downstream project, which will be bigger than Gujarat, will be set up in Maharashtra.

Agarwal had earlier said at an event in Gujarat that he plans to start production from the Gujarat plant in the next two years. Vedanta to invest Rs 945 billion in display manufacturing unit While it will invest Rs 600 billion separately on the chip manufacturing unit. The Gujarat government has claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created from this.