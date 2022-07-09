Another decision of MVA cancelled by Shinde-Fadnavis government

After the mutiny in Shiv Sena, the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed and Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister. The Mahavikas Aghadi, which had to lose power after completing its two-and-a-half year tenure, is now being given one push after another by the new government. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has canceled another decision taken by the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

The Maharashtra Water Resources Department on Friday decided to cancel tenders for all levels of work that have not started by the Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation. As a result, new water conservation works worth Rs 5,000 crore have been canceled in the state. Discussions have started that another important work has been postponed after the Shinde government came into existence.

Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation works under Water Conservation Department. The pending liability of the projects in progress was Rs. 3,490 crore. Despite this, 4,324 new schemes costing Rs 6,191 crore were approved between April 1 and May 31, 2022. Out of which 4,037 works costing Rs. 5,020 crore 74 lakhs are at various levels of tender.

The new government has decided to cancel 4,037 works costing Rs 5,020.74 crore at various stages of the tender process. Tenders for any of these works should not be finalized. No work should be started as the tender process has been completed, it has been mentioned in the ruling of the Water Conservation Department.

Earlier, the new government had decided to shift the metro car shed to Aarey instead of Kanjur Marg. Also, the work of Nanded District Planning Committee worth Rs 567.8 crore was postponed. Since then, another decision has been overturned by the new government, which is considered a blow to the Mahavikas Aghadi.