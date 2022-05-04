Another MNS agitation to remove loudspeakers; now digital signature campaign initiated

The issue of removing loudspeakers from mosques has ignited politics in the state. Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to the government to remove the unauthorized loudspeakers. After that, on 4th May, MNS workers held Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque. However, the police had taken special precautions against the backdrop of MNS agitation. Several MNS activists were arrested due to the agitation. Prohibition notices were sent to about 15,000 workers.

After the MNS warned to impose Hanuman Chalisa, on May 4, nearly 1,000 mosques obeyed the Supreme Court's order and did played the azaan. Therefore, as per the order of Raj Thackeray, the activists did not play Hanuman Chalisa in front of this mosque. However, out of a total of 1140 mosques, 135 mosques played azaan. Therefore, MNS president Raj Thackeray asked what action will be taken against this mosque. The agitation will continue till the loudspeakers are played. It has been made clear that this is not just a one-day movement.

Now, as the next stage of this movement, MNS has started a digital signature campaign of the people through Google Forms. A form has been issued from the official Twitter handle of MNS. In this form, MNS has asked some questions to the people. Do you support the demand that loudspeaker should be lowered on the mosque? I would like to submit a complete form on the subject of loudspeaker your opinion, city, area, name of the village, your name, contact number.