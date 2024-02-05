Another Political Earthquake Rumored to Take Place in Maharashtra: Will Congress MLAs Defect?

For some time now, there have been signs of another major earthquake in Maharashtra's politics. After the Shiv Sena and the NCP, there is a possibility of a political earthquake in the Congress as well, with 15 Congress MLAs breaking away and going with the Maha Yuti. It is claimed that these developments will happen in the next month.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is currently creating an atmosphere against the government across the country through the his campaign. The yatra will end in Mumbai on March 20, 2024. Even as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is coming to Maharashtra, there is a possibility that the Maha Yuti is trying to shock the Congress.

According to sources, elections will be held for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra. According to the current calculations, five of the six Rajya Sabha seats can be won by the Mahayuti and one by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, during this election, all the equations could be disturbed if the Congress MLAs come together with the Mahayuti. Therefore, these defections are likely to take place only during this election. However, there is no further information about who these MLAs are who are preparing to leave the Congress.