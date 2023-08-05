"Anti-conversion law soon, 90% work completed": Nitesh Rane

A Jan Akrosh Morcha was organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Rahuri, Ahmednagar district. Over the past few days, Hindu organisations have organised the march, alleging cases of religious conversion and love jihad. Eight days ago, three minor girls and two girls lodged complaints at the Rahuri police station, related to this issue. A few days ago, this matter was also raised in the Legislative Council. The march was organized against this backdrop. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane participated in the Jan Akrosh Morcha. He addressed the gathering at that time.

MLA Nitesh Rane stated, "We are committed to ensuring the safety of the Hindu nation and will do whatever it takes to safeguard the Hindu community. All necessary laws will be enacted." He also made it clear, "Anyone who chooses to stay here should say 'Vande Mataram.' If Abu Azmi wants to embrace Hinduism, he is welcome. But if he wants to live in our country, he should be ready to say 'Vande Mataram,'" Nitesh Rane said.

As incidents of love jihad and religious conversions are occurring in Maharashtra, the administration has become vigilant in this regard. Within the state, preparations to enact anti-conversion law are in progress, with around 90% of the work completed, as Nitesh Rane stated. MLA Nitesh Rane has expressed the belief that the law could be enacted at any moment.