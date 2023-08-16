Anti-national slogans raised at Bhuikot fort on Independence Day; five detained

During Independence Day, a shocking incident occurred involving the chanting of controversial anti-national slogans within the premises of the historic Bhuikot Fort near Nagar city. In response, both army personnel and Bhingar camp police, stationed at the fort for security purposes, apprehended a group of five individuals. Among them, three are minors.

The historic Bhuikot Fort remains accessible to the public during national festivals such as Independence Day and Republic Day. The fort is presently under the jurisdiction of the army. On these occasions, school children, including Nagarkars, assemble in considerable numbers to visit the fort. Moreover, tours are organized to explore the chambers where national leaders were once imprisoned.

Yesterday, on Independence Day, a substantial crowd had gathered. According to the media reports, around 3 pm, a group of five individuals raised controversial anti-national slogans near the Hatti gate of the fort, close to the dargah. Army personnel along with police officers took three of them into custody, while two managed to flee. Later in the evening, a team of police detained the remaining two. The accused individuals are Parvez Ijaz Patel (21), and Arbaaz Shaikh (21.

The Bhuikot Fort near Nagar City is well-known for its historical significance, having witnessed crucial events of the freedom movement. Prominent freedom fighters like Pandit Nehru, Maulana Azad, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were imprisoned here by the British. Pandit Nehru authored the book 'Discovery of India' within these walls. However, the fort's historical resonance took an unsettling turn as anti-national slogans were raised on Independence Day, causing a sensation.