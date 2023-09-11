Anurag Thakur hits out at Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi for being silent on insult to Sanatan Dharma

On Monday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur remarked that there are ongoing efforts to denigrate Sanatan Dharma and criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for their silence on the matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came amid a political row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. Also, DMK leader A Raja had likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like leprosy and HIV which had social stigma.

In response to reporters' questions about Rahul Gandhi's statement, where he mentioned that he has read Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita and suggested that there is nothing inherently Hindu about the BJP's actions, Thakur asserted that the opposition should speak out against the disrespect aimed at Sanatan Dharma. He further emphasized that the opposition seems to be consistently involved in undermining Sanatan Dharma, which, in his view, reflects their mindset, and he alleged that such efforts to insult Sanatan Dharma continue unabated.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's statement that a Godhra-like incident may take place after the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Thakur claimed some people have forgotten their ideology for the greed of power. I don't know what Balasaheb (late Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav Thackeray's father) would have thought today and what Uddhav ji is doing today for the greed of power. Rahul ji and Uddhav ji did not say a word when so many things were said about Sanatan Dharma, Thakur added.

Thackeray on Sunday claimed a Godhra-like incident may take place during the return journey of a large number of people expected to converge in Ayodhya from across the country for the inauguration of the Ram Temple.