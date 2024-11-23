Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2024: NCP's Sana Malik Leads by 3,979 Votes Over NCP-SCP's Fahad Ahmad

As vote counting is underway in Maharashtra in Anushakti Nagar NCP's Sana Malik currently in the lead. As per the latest reports, Malik is ahead of her nearest rival, Fahad Ahmad of the NCP-SCP alliance, by a margin of 3,979 votes.With the counting still underway, the final result is yet to be declared, but Malik's strong performance indicates her continued dominance in the constituency. The election has seen a fierce contest between the two candidates, with both sides pushing hard to secure the crucial seat in the region.

The Anushakti Nagar constituency has been a bastion of NCP veteran Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik won the Anushakti Nagar seat in 2019, 2014, and 2009. The NCP fielded Nawab Malik's daughter Sana from the seat this time. Nawab Malik contested from the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat.

Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit. After graduating from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, Fahad completed his M. Phil from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. He has been active in student politics. Fahad married Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar on February 16, 2023.Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave Mahayuti 175-195 seats and the MVA only 85-112 seats. However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted the MVA's victory with 150 seats, giving 121 seats to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and the MVA.

