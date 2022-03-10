Anushka Sharma lauds Jhulan Goswami on becoming joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma congratulated India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who equalled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday.

For the unversed, Sharma's next film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by Goswami's life and journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor shared a clip of the 39-year-old achieving this feat against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

Goswami took the record-tying wicket in the last over of the innings against the White Ferns. Goswami knocked Katey Martin over. With the wicket, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history, joining Lynette Ann Fullston at the top with 39 scalps.

Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women's world cup history."

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

( With inputs from ANI )

