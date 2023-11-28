"Anything can happen after Dec 6...": Prakash Ambedkar warns of potential post-election riots

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar has consistently levelled various allegations against the ruling party. In recent months, he has claimed multiple times that the atmosphere in the country is unstable, and attempts are being made to incite riots. Once again, he has made a similar statement, asserting that after December 6, Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Dr. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary), anything can happen in the country. He suggests that anyone interested can visit any police station to ask about this because the police have received such instructions.

Prakash Ambedkar has stated, "Police have received instructions that anything can happen in the state after December 6. Police have been instructed to be alert.”

"Unfortunately, Muslims are being targeted in the country. On the other hand, reservation for OBCs is being targeted. Those who have nothing to do with this fight, who have no connection to the struggle of OBCs, will take control of this fight, and riots may ensue. Statements are being made that can escalate these riots. After the elections in five states, there could be a serious situation in the country," Prakash Ambedkar said.

Currently, assembly elections are underway in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The results of these elections will be announced on December 3. Prakash Ambedkar made a significant statement regarding the outcome of these elections. He stated that after December 3, there could be genocide in certain parts of the country. Prakash Ambedkar made this statement during the ‘Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha’ held in Mumbai on November 25.

Prakash Ambedkar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly, stating that in the country, communities are fighting against each other in the name of reservation, and instead of stopping it, it is being encouraged. The Godhra massacre occurred in 2002, and the massacre took place in Manipur in 2023. Note that there is a possibility of a major massacre occurring in some part of the country after December 3.