Appasaheb Dharmadhikari mourns heat stroke tragedy, calls to keep it non-political

Yesterday, the state government held the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The ceremony featured a presentation of the 2022 Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Many people attended the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, but due to the extreme heat, a number of them suffered heat stroke. Sadly, 13 individuals lost their lives and were taken to the hospital. The Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde, visited the hospital and promised Rs. 5 lakh compensation and free medical treatment to the victims and their families.

Later, prominent state leaders visited the hospital to check on the affected Shri Sevaks. Some criticized the state government for organizing the ceremony during the day and suggested that holding it in the evening could have prevented the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari himself has reacted to this. He said that Shri Sevak's family have spread across the country. What happened yesterday is extremely unfortunate. Don't politicize it. This is a crisis for my family. Shri Sevak has a tradition of living with each other. My grief is beyond expression. "We are always with the victims of the disaster," he said.