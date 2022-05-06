A.R Rahman's daughter gets married, pics inside

Legendary singer A.R Rahaman's daughter Khatija Rahman got hitched to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The iconic singer shared a picture of the beautiful moment on Instagram.

The wedding ceremony saw the presence of close family and friends.

The newlywed Khatija, who is rarely seen in public, also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture with her husband. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," she wrote as caption.

Soon after the picture surfaced, celebs, fans and admirers showered their blessings and congratulated the couple.

"Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple. [?][?]," wrote singer Shreya Ghoshal.

"Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both," wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur.

The couple got engaged on December 29, which was also Khatija's birthday

With the song "Farishton," Khatija Rahman made her singing debut.

The song was written by Rahman and sung by Khatija and the lyrics were written by Munna Shaokath Ali.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor