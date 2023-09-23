Army teams pressed in to action to rescue stranded people in Nagpur floods

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today (September 23) evacuated as many as six people stranded in the Ambajhari Lake area following heavy rainfall in parts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra. A team was deployed in the rain-affected area to rescue people, NDRF said.A video clip shows a team of NDRF in a submerged home, and rescuing an elderly man in an area flooded with knee-high water. Two columns of the Indian Army have been deployed for relief operations at Nagpur, based on requisition by the District Administration of city.

On the severe waterlogging witnessed in Nagpur, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said, "Because of the 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging at the low-lying areas. 200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams. There is an alert for rain today as well. So I appeal to the people to be vigilant and the people living in low-lying areas should move to higher grounds to be safe".